KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 0
KIH 77,900 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 31,500 DN 150
GS 36,700 DN 350
CJ CGV 24,500 DN 50
LIG Nex1 29,100 DN 100
Fila Holdings 43,350 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,500 UP 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,850 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,280 UP 80
AMOREPACIFIC 195,500 UP 4,000
LF 15,150 UP 50
FOOSUNG 9,500 DN 90
SK Innovation 180,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 27,700 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 47,150 UP 350
Hansae 16,600 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 72,000 UP 200
Youngone Corp 31,500 DN 200
KOLON IND 41,150 UP 350
HanmiPharm 356,500 DN 16,500
BNK Financial Group 5,920 DN 50
emart 158,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 50 UP1900
KOLMAR KOREA 45,200 DN 100
DoubleUGames 59,700 UP 2,300
CUCKOO 96,200 DN 600
COSMAX 94,400 DN 1,000
MANDO 54,600 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 UP 15,000
INNOCEAN 59,500 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 30,750 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 UP 100
Netmarble 130,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279000 DN2000
ORION 121,500 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 128,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 406,500 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 20,650 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 DN 100
(END)
