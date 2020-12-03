Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 500 for the second consecutive day Thursday as locally transmitted cases continued to pile up across the country, further raising concerns over a bigger wave of the pandemic in the winter season.
The country added 540 more COVID-19 cases, including 516 local infections, raising the total caseload to 35,703, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The capital city of Seoul accounted for 260 of the total.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Half a million take college entrance exam as virus surges
(ATTN: UPDATES with government official's warning in paras 11-12; CHANGES headline, photos)
SEOUL -- Hundreds of thousands of students took the annual national college entrance exam Thursday while taking extra precautions to guard against the continued surge of the coronavirus.
Students arrived at their designated test facilities accompanied by their family members, but there was little of the cheer typical of the scene outside schools on exam day due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon says 'procedural justification' is important over prosecution chief's fate
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional message, postponement of panel session, more background info in paras 10-11, 14-16; ADDS photos)
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of "procedural justification and fairness" in deciding whether to discipline South Korea's top prosecutor over his alleged wrongdoings, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
With regard to the operation of a related disciplinary committee against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, Moon said, "Procedural justification and fairness are very important," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
S. Korea inks coronavirus vaccine deal with AstraZeneca
SEOUL -- South Korea has signed a deal with British-Swedish bio giant AstraZeneca Plc. to purchase the company's COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said Thursday.
Seoul, however, didn't disclose the details of the contract, including financial terms and the amount of vaccines to be bought.
-----------------
(LEAD) SK Telecom CEO to double as SK hynix vice chairman
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 4, 11-12)
SEOUL -- South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co.'s CEO Park Jung-ho was appointed as the vice chairman of its chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc., SK Group said Thursday, in a move to boost the companies' efforts in new tech businesses.
SK Group, the country's third-largest conglomerate, announced the new appointment for next year after a meeting by the group's top decision-making body as the mobile carrier enters new tech businesses, including artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics continues to surge on rosy chip outlook
(ATTN: UPDATES info in paras 2, 7)
SEOUL -- Shares in Samsung Electronics Co. continued to surge on the Seoul bourse Thursday on the back of rosy outlook for its semiconductor business.
Samsung shares advanced 0.29 percent to close at a new all-time high of 69,700 won (US$63). During the session, Samsung shares surpassed the 70,000-won mark for the first time, reaching as high as 70,500 won at one point.
