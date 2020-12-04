Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor deferred again till Dec. 10 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon stresses procedural justification over top prosecutor's fate (Kookmin Daily)
-- National college entrance exam held amid resurgent coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- Moon's approval rating hits record low of 37.4 pct (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Segye Times)
-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor delayed again with Moon's approval rating plunging (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Aide of ruling party's leader found dead after prosecutor's interrogation (JoongAng Ilbo)
--Moon stresses importance of procedural justification over top prosecutor's discipline (Hankyoreh)
-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor delayed due to Moon's remark (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Loan interest soars amid zero interest rate days (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2021 budget bill includes lots of noneconomic projects (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Won reaches a 30-month high (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pandemic Suneung brings changes, but some things stay the same (Korea Herald)
-- NK advancing nuke, missile capabilities (Korea Times)
