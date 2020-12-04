Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:16 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor deferred again till Dec. 10 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon stresses procedural justification over top prosecutor's fate (Kookmin Daily)
-- National college entrance exam held amid resurgent coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- Moon's approval rating hits record low of 37.4 pct (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Segye Times)
-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor delayed again with Moon's approval rating plunging (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Aide of ruling party's leader found dead after prosecutor's interrogation (JoongAng Ilbo)
--Moon stresses importance of procedural justification over top prosecutor's discipline (Hankyoreh)
-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor delayed due to Moon's remark (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Loan interest soars amid zero interest rate days (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2021 budget bill includes lots of noneconomic projects (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Won reaches a 30-month high (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pandemic Suneung brings changes, but some things stay the same (Korea Herald)
-- NK advancing nuke, missile capabilities (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!