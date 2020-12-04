(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 4)

The resolution carries significant meaning in that it affirms that the wartime sex slavery issue is not confined to being a conflict between Korea and Japan, but that it is a global issue related to sexual violence and the broader infringement of women's rights. Fortunately German citizens shared the view that the statue should remain to publicize Japan's mobilization of sex slaves for its frontline troops. The installation of the statue is ultimately aimed at preventing a recurrence of such an atrocity. An estimated 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, were forced into sexual slavery during the war.