Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 04, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-4 Cloudy 20
Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 10
Gwangju 07/00 Cloudy 0
Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
Most Saved
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
3
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
4
S. Korea inks coronavirus vaccine deal with AstraZeneca
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits all-time low of 37.4 pct: Realmeter