Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-4 Cloudy 20

Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 10

Gwangju 07/00 Cloudy 0

Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!