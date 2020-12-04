S. Korea probes 10 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it is investigating 10 suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) found from wild bird droppings, sparking concerns over the nationwide spread of the virus among poultry farms.
The new suspected cases came from samples gathered from major wild bird habitats across the nation, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
It will take up to five days to determine whether they are highly pathogenic.
South Korea reported its first highly pathogenic AI case in 32 months in late October from Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul. Health authorities have since identified a total of 13 wild bird-related cases.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
So far, the country has reported two such AI cases from poultry farms.
The first case was reported at a duck farm in Jeongeup of North Jeolla Province on Saturday, followed by a second infection from an egg farm in Sangju, 270 km southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
4
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
5
S. Korea inks coronavirus vaccine deal with AstraZeneca