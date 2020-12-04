Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon nominates 4 new ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

All News 14:28 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday nominated four new ministers in a partial shake-up of his Cabinet, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the ruling Democratic Party was picked as the interior and safety minister and Kwon Deok-cheol, head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, as health minister.

Byeon Chang-heum, head of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, also known as LH, was tapped as the new land and transport minister, and Chung Young-ai, head of the Korea Foundation For Women, was nominated to lead the gender equality ministry.

The nominees will face National Assembly confirmation hearings, the schedules of which have yet to be set.

This composite file photo shows (from L to R) Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the Democratic Party, Korea Health Industry Development Institute chief Kwon Deok-cheol, LH chief Byeon Chang-heum and Korea Foundation For Women chief Chung Young-ai, who were nominated as new ministers of interior, health, land and transport, and gender equality, respectively, by the president on Dec. 4, 2020. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Cabinet shakeup
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!