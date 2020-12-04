Moon nominates 4 new ministers in Cabinet reshuffle
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday nominated four new ministers in a partial shake-up of his Cabinet, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the ruling Democratic Party was picked as the interior and safety minister and Kwon Deok-cheol, head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, as health minister.
Byeon Chang-heum, head of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, also known as LH, was tapped as the new land and transport minister, and Chung Young-ai, head of the Korea Foundation For Women, was nominated to lead the gender equality ministry.
The nominees will face National Assembly confirmation hearings, the schedules of which have yet to be set.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
