Vietnam agrees to allow expedited entry for biz people from S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Vietnam will allow coronavirus quarantine exemptions to business travelers and their families from South Korea from the beginning of next year as part of efforts to shore up economic exchanges despite the pandemic, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The two countries reached the agreement when Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, visiting Vietnam, paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh earlier in the day, the ministry said in a press release.
The measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Under the fast-track entry system, business travelers and their families who are planning a trip to the Southeast Asian country for less than 14 days will be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
They are required to submit negative COVID-19 test results that were conducted within five days of their departure, and they need to follow strict quarantine guidelines set by the Vietnamese authorities during their stay. They also need to undergo virus tests upon arrival in Vietnam.
Seoul had been in talks with Hanoi to establish a system for simplified entry procedure to help businesspeople continue their work overseas.
Vietnam is a major trading partner for Korea, with the trading volume reaching US$69.2 billion at the end of 2019. Since Hanoi took border control measures in March to stem the virus spread, about 18,000 businesspeople from South Korea have entered the country via special flights approved by the Vietnamese authorities.
In addition to Vietnam, South Korea has clinched fast-track entry agreements with China, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
4
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
5
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources