(profile) Sociology expert tapped as gender minister
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Chung Young-ai, who has been nominated to head the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, is a prominent scholar in women's studies and an expert in gender policies.
Starting her academic career as a lecturer at Ewha Womans University and Hanyang University in the early 1980s, she has also participated in the government's policy-making process.
She joined the presidential transition team as an adviser on gender issues in 2002 and served as presidential secretary for personal affairs two times during the 2002-2007 Roh Moo-hyun administration. Also, she was a civilian member of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy in 2017.
In the academic scene, she chaired the Korean Association of Women's Studies in 2011 and became vice president of the Seoul Cyber University in 2006 and 2017.
Currently, Chung, 65, is a board member at the Korea Foundation for Women and a professor at the Seoul Cyber University.
Born in 1955 in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, she has a bachelor's and master's degrees in sociology from Ewha Womans University and Ph.D. in women's studies at the same university.
"Chung is an expert in women's studies who earned the first Ph.D. in the field in South Korea," Chung Man-ho, senior secretary for public communication of Cheong Wa Dae, said in a press briefing. "We expect she will communicate with people at all levels of society and carry out the gender ministry's key policies."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
3
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
5
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources