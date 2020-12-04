KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,900 UP 60
KAL 26,150 UP 100
KCC 171,500 DN 500
SKBP 176,500 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 6,060 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 177,500 UP 7,500
BukwangPharm 24,500 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,150 UP 400
TaekwangInd 786,000 DN 9,000
LotteFood 328,500 UP 5,000
AmoreG 54,400 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 196,500 0
SKNetworks 4,835 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 23,350 UP 50
Daesang 25,400 UP 50
ORION Holdings 13,300 UP 50
SBC 10,600 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,400 DN 250
Kogas 29,150 UP 300
Hanwha 26,250 DN 350
DB HiTek 34,950 DN 900
CJ 79,600 DN 700
JWPHARMA 33,500 UP 100
LGInt 19,650 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 7,770 UP 70
SK Discovery 65,000 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 71,500 UP 1,800
NHIS 11,800 UP 400
LS 67,200 DN 700
GC Corp 355,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 34,350 UP 2,150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,500 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 551,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 243,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,350 UP 200
SKC 86,600 DN 1,700
GCH Corp 35,550 DN 550
LotteChilsung 101,500 UP 2,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 UP 20
