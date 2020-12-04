YUNGJIN PHARM 7,900 UP 60

KAL 26,150 UP 100

KCC 171,500 DN 500

SKBP 176,500 UP 1,000

NEXENTIRE 6,060 DN 90

CHONGKUNDANG 177,500 UP 7,500

BukwangPharm 24,500 DN 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 47,150 UP 400

TaekwangInd 786,000 DN 9,000

LotteFood 328,500 UP 5,000

AmoreG 54,400 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 196,500 0

SKNetworks 4,835 DN 45

Hyundai M&F INS 23,350 UP 50

Daesang 25,400 UP 50

ORION Holdings 13,300 UP 50

SBC 10,600 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 192,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,400 DN 250

Kogas 29,150 UP 300

Hanwha 26,250 DN 350

DB HiTek 34,950 DN 900

CJ 79,600 DN 700

JWPHARMA 33,500 UP 100

LGInt 19,650 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 7,770 UP 70

SK Discovery 65,000 DN 1,300

SamsungElec 71,500 UP 1,800

NHIS 11,800 UP 400

LS 67,200 DN 700

GC Corp 355,000 UP 2,000

GS E&C 34,350 UP 2,150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,500 UP 1,250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 551,000 DN 1,000

KPIC 243,000 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,350 UP 200

SKC 86,600 DN 1,700

GCH Corp 35,550 DN 550

LotteChilsung 101,500 UP 2,200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 UP 20

(MORE)