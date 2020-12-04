POSCO 265,500 UP 14,000

SPC SAMLIP 73,400 DN 1,100

SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,150 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 3,950 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 44,750 UP 150

POSCO CHEMICAL 98,600 DN 1,200

BoryungPharm 19,500 DN 600

L&L 10,400 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,800 UP 2,700

Shinsegae 235,500 DN 2,500

LG Corp. 74,100 UP 800

Nongshim 289,000 UP 1,000

SGBC 39,000 DN 1,450

Hyosung 81,100 DN 800

LOTTE 35,100 DN 500

Binggrae 55,300 UP 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,800 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 34,600 UP 550

HITEJINRO 31,800 DN 600

Yuhan 65,100 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 DN 1,000

DOOSAN 53,600 DN 600

DaelimInd 85,200 UP 3,800

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 DN200

KiaMtr 65,400 UP 700

SK hynix 115,000 UP 3,500

Youngpoong 527,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 1,650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,900 DN 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 UP 5,000

Donga Socio Holdings 147,000 UP 11,000

Hanmi Science 77,200 UP 6,900

SsangyongCement 6,700 UP 620

GS Retail 33,850 DN 300

F&F 85,200 DN 1,400

MERITZ SECU 3,765 UP 30

HtlShilla 81,700 DN 900

SamsungElecMech 162,500 DN 500

(MORE)