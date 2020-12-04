KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 265,500 UP 14,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,400 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,150 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,950 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 44,750 UP 150
POSCO CHEMICAL 98,600 DN 1,200
BoryungPharm 19,500 DN 600
L&L 10,400 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,800 UP 2,700
Shinsegae 235,500 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 74,100 UP 800
Nongshim 289,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 39,000 DN 1,450
Hyosung 81,100 DN 800
LOTTE 35,100 DN 500
Binggrae 55,300 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,800 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,600 UP 550
HITEJINRO 31,800 DN 600
Yuhan 65,100 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 53,600 DN 600
DaelimInd 85,200 UP 3,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 DN200
KiaMtr 65,400 UP 700
SK hynix 115,000 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 527,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 1,650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,900 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 UP 5,000
Donga Socio Holdings 147,000 UP 11,000
Hanmi Science 77,200 UP 6,900
SsangyongCement 6,700 UP 620
GS Retail 33,850 DN 300
F&F 85,200 DN 1,400
MERITZ SECU 3,765 UP 30
HtlShilla 81,700 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 162,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
4
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
5
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources