KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 62,000 DN 500
Hanssem 96,400 UP 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,450 UP 350
KSOE 104,500 UP 1,000
Ottogi 554,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,100 DN 1,400
OCI 70,400 DN 1,600
Mobis 246,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,900 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 UP 350
S-1 79,700 DN 300
Hanchem 159,500 UP 1,000
DWS 29,700 DN 850
LS ELECTRIC 54,200 DN 500
KorZinc 398,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,110 UP 150
SYC 52,700 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 48,700 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 49,200 DN 150
S-Oil 70,200 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 170,500 UP 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,000 DN 4,500
HMM 12,750 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 51,000 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 DN 3,500
SamsungSecu 42,050 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 UP 850
SKTelecom 239,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 50,100 DN 200
HyundaiElev 40,350 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,200 DN 150
Hanon Systems 15,750 DN 800
SK 239,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,660 DN 25
GKL 16,800 UP 50
Handsome 28,700 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 5,320 DN 110
COWAY 71,100 0
KEPCO 22,100 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 DN 3,000
