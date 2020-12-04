KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,590 UP 10
UNID 44,950 DN 250
SamsungEng 13,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,185 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 21,100 UP 200
BGF 4,420 DN 45
KT 24,400 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159500 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 17,450 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 DN 700
KT&G 84,600 UP 300
DHICO 14,900 DN 100
LG Display 16,400 UP 400
NamhaeChem 8,360 DN 120
Kangwonland 23,550 DN 200
DONGSUH 32,000 DN 100
NAVER 294,000 UP 7,000
Kakao 389,500 UP 15,500
NCsoft 867,000 DN 11,000
DSME 27,950 UP 500
DSINFRA 8,280 DN 190
DWEC 4,070 UP 265
Donga ST 87,100 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 357,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,550 UP 700
KIH 80,700 UP 2,800
HANWHA LIFE 2,255 DN 25
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,300 UP 50
LGH&H 1,522,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 846,000 0
KEPCO E&C 16,850 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,000 UP 3,300
GS 36,450 DN 250
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,200 DN 650
