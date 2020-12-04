KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 23,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 90,500 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 31,350 DN 150
LIG Nex1 29,150 UP 50
Fila Holdings 42,450 DN 900
Celltrion 380,000 UP 29,000
Huchems 23,500 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 194,000 DN 1,500
LF 15,050 DN 100
FOOSUNG 9,320 DN 180
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 28,800 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 47,200 UP 50
Hansae 16,600 0
LG HAUSYS 69,900 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 31,200 DN 300
KOLON IND 40,600 DN 550
HanmiPharm 370,000 UP 13,500
BNK Financial Group 5,890 DN 30
emart 156,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 45,100 DN 100
HANJINKAL 68,200 UP 200
DoubleUGames 58,000 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 96,100 DN 100
COSMAX 93,500 DN 900
MANDO 54,600 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 825,000 UP 20,000
INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 29,900 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 DN 200
Netmarble 132,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277000 DN2000
ORION 121,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 128,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 392,000 DN 14,500
HDC-OP 22,100 UP 1,450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 DN 50
(END)
