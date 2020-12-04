Key Moon ally tapped as interior minister
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jeon Hae-cheol, nominated Friday as the new interior and safety minister, is a third-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party and arguably one of the closest confidants of President Moon Jae-in.
Jeon, 58, began his career as a human rights lawyer in 1993. During the 2002 presidential election, he worked together with Moon on the legal team for then-candidate Roh Moo-hyun, who was Jeon's colleague at a law firm in the 1990s.
Following Roh's inauguration in 2003, Jeon worked as a member of the presidential commission on suspicious deaths.
In 2004, he played a key role in the fight against opposition parties' impeachment of Roh, which was later overturned by the Constitutional Court. Jeon then served as a senior presidential aide along with Moon.
He is serving a third term as a lawmaker since his first election in 2012. He chairs the Intelligence Committee of the National Assembly.
It is said Jeon is among Moon's three most trusted allies, along with Lee Ho-cheol and Yang Jung-chul, who worked at Cheong Wa Dae during Roh's presidency.
He was born in the southwestern city of Mokpo in 1962 and graduated from Korea University in Seoul.
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
3
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
5
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources