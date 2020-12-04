Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 December 04, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 29 -- N.K. leader 'harshly criticizes' economic agencies during politburo meeting
Dec. 2 -- Anti-leafleting bill passes through S. Korean parliamentary committee
-- U.S. JCS chairman says N. Korea advancing nuclear, missile capabilities
(END)
