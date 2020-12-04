Wiz, Giants make 1st KBO trade involving draft pick
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The very first trade involving a draft pick went down in South Korean baseball on Friday.
The Lotte Giants sent infielder Shin Bon-ki and right-hander Park Si-young to the KT Wiz in exchange for right-hander Choi Geon and a third-round pick at the 2022 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft.
Though the players switching places don't move the needle much, this was the first transaction in which a draft pick was swapped since the KBO first allowed such dealings in April.
The Giants said they made the deal with an eye on the future. Choi, drafted 11th overall by the Wiz in 2018, posted a 1.73 ERA with six saves in 21 games in the Futures League, the KBO's minor competition, in 2019. He began his mandatory military service earlier this year.
"We'll have some immediate holes on our roster, but we'll give younger players more opportunities to play," the Giants added.
Going the other way are two players who can immediately help the Wiz, who enjoyed their first trip to the postseason in 2020.
Shin, 31, was a backup infielder this past season and can play second base, third base and shortstop. He batted .217 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 81 games in 2020.
Park, also 31, pitched to an 8.01 ERA in 36 appearances this year, which he split in the KBO and the Futures League.
Wiz general manager Lee Soong-yong said the team will count on Park to bolster the bullpen and Shin to add depth to their infield.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
3
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
5
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources