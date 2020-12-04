S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 4, 2020
All News 16:43 December 04, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.710 0.714 -0.4
3-year TB 0.966 0.975 -0.9
10-year TB 1.655 1.669 -1.4
2-year MSB 0.878 0.883 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.220 2.226 -0.6
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
