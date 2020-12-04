Veteran minor league manager, coach to join Hanwha Eagles' staff in KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Friday that two foreign coaches will join their staff led by new manager Carlos Subero.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Darryl Kennedy, a longtime U.S. minor league skipper, will be their new bench coach, and Jose Rosado, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, will be the new pitching coach.
Kennedy, 51, has managed in 1,915 minor league games from 1998 to 2019, and the Eagles noted that Kennedy developed future big league All-Stars Salvador Perez and Wil Myers.
"In 2020, he was the fielding coordinator for the Royals and acted as the bridge between the major and the minor leagues," the Eagles said. "He has been working with young players for a long time and he fits our goal of building a young and exciting ball club"
Rosado, 46, spent this entire five-year big league career with the Royals and was selected as an All-Star in 1997 and 1999. He began his coaching career in the New York Yankees' system in 2011 and was the pitching coach for Puerto Rico at the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classic.
The Eagles said Rosado impressed in his interview by laying out clear goals for pitcher training and in-game bullpen management.
The Eagles said Kennedy and Rosado, along with Subero, are scheduled to arrive in South Korea sometime in January.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
3
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day, no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
5
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources