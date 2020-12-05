Head of S. Korea's sovereign wealth fund to visit Singapore
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's US$157 billion sovereign wealth fund left for Singapore Saturday for talks with his Singaporean counterpart and other officials.
Choi Hee-nam, chairman and CEO of Korea Investment Corp., is set to meet with Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, next week to discuss ways to boost cooperation and possibly potential investment.
Choi is scheduled to meet with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's senior minister and coordinating minister for social policies, and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Singapore's Temasek International.
Choi also plans to participate in a panel at the Asia Summit to be hosted by the Milken Institute from Wednesday through Thursday.
Choi is set to return home next Saturday.
