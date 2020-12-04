Justice ministry appeals court's decision lifting top prosecutor's suspension
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's justice ministry has filed an appeal against a court's decision that lifted Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty, the ministry's legal representative said Friday.
Lee Oak-hyung, the lawyer for Choo, said the ministry has requested that a higher court review the Seoul Administrative Court's ruling on Tuesday that allowed Yoon to return to work.
Choo suspended Yoon from duty earlier last week and said she would discipline him over six counts of alleged misdeeds, including collecting personal data of justices in charge of politically sensitive cases.
The decision came as Choo and Yoon have been at odds over a series of politically sensitive cases and prosecution reform.
The administrative court on Tuesday accepted Yoon's preliminary injunction request over Choo's move, saying suspending the chief prosecutor from duty is tantamount to dismissing him and that it damages the prosecution's core principles of neutrality and independence.
The justice ministry is scheduled to hold a disciplinary meeting Thursday to mete out punishment to the top prosecutor, but Yoon is also taking that case to the court.
Earlier in the day, Yoon filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the "unfairness" of the prosecutor disciplinary act and also requested an injunction to put off the disciplinary meeting until the Constitutional Court's verdict comes out.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, tighter curbs to be considered
-
4
U.S. Army Pacific commander named new USFK chief: sources
-
5
Popular monk apologizes again over New York apartment controversy