Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 05, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-2 Cloudy 30
Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 30
Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 08/-1 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 06/-6 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/00 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 10/00 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20
Daegu 10/-2 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/02 Sunny 0
(END)
