Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:34 December 05, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cabinet reshuffle for situation turnover (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 ministers replaced in Cabinet shake-up, Kim Hyun-mi out (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae stays (Donga llbo)
-- 2 government officials nabbed over Wolsung probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Cabinet reshuffle to woo public (Segye Times)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae remains (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae remains, Moon's 'my way' Cabinet shake-up (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi finally replaced ... to woo public over real estate issue (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Hyun-mi finally out (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced amid public anger over real estate policy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced after 24 failures in real estate policy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!