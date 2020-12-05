Today in Korean history
Dec. 6
1971 -- President Park Chung-hee declares a state of emergency in South Korea, citing a threatened invasion by North Korea. The move drastically curtails freedom of speech, thus helping him tighten his grip on power.
1979 -- The nation's electoral college, called the National Conference for Unification, picks interim leader Choi Kyu-hah as president. He fills the political vacuum created by the assassination of President Park Chung-hee at the hands of his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-kyu.
1994 -- A North Korean government delegation arrives in Washington for talks on improving ties between the two former battlefield foes, including a suggestion to establish liaison offices. It is the North's first official delegation to visit the United States.
2003 -- President Roh Moo-hyun promulgates a law that calls for the appointment of an independent counsel to probe allegations that his former aides took bribes.
2007 -- U.S. President George Bush sends a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as Washington worked to secure a complete list of North Korea's nuclear programs.
2008 -- North Korea says it will not speak to Japan in the six-party nuclear talks, with Tokyo refusing to provide its share of promised energy for Pyongyang.
2012 -- The International Olympic Committee says it has opened an investigation into a South Korean footballer's politically charged celebration of the country's bronze medal at the London Olympics. Midfielder Park Jong-woo celebrated South Korea's 2-0 win over Japan in the bronze medal match with a sign that read, in Korean, "Dokdo Is Our Territory." It was in support of South Korea's sovereignty over its easternmost islets, to which Japan has also laid claims for years.
