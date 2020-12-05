2012 -- The International Olympic Committee says it has opened an investigation into a South Korean footballer's politically charged celebration of the country's bronze medal at the London Olympics. Midfielder Park Jong-woo celebrated South Korea's 2-0 win over Japan in the bronze medal match with a sign that read, in Korean, "Dokdo Is Our Territory." It was in support of South Korea's sovereignty over its easternmost islets, to which Japan has also laid claims for years.