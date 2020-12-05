Ruling party chief vows efforts for early approval of coronavirus vaccines
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lee Nak-yon, chief of the ruling Democratic Party, on Saturday pledged efforts to expedite the approval of coronavirus vaccines, as the country is struggling with new spikes in COVID-19 cases.
"We will try to advance the approval of the use of COVID-19 vaccines as much as possible if safety is guaranteed," Lee said during a visit to SK Bioscience Co. in the southeastern city of Andong.
The company signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc. in July to produce the British-Swedish bio giant's COVID-19 vaccine.
The former prime minister noted development of COVID-19 treatments is under way in the country, and applications may be filed for conditional endorsement of use within the year.
"But vaccines require a higher level of safety than treatments, and there are also issues regarding not only effects but storage, distribution and price," he said during a meeting with company officials.
Health officials said Thursday the government has recently agreed with AstraZeneca Plc. to purchase its coronavirus shot.
The country has reportedly been in negotiations to buy five vaccine candidates, developed by AstraZeneca, the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. The government is expected to announce the details of the negotiations next week.
The new coronavirus has infected 36,915 South Koreans and killed 540 as of Saturday.
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases below 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
3
(4th LD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, tighter curbs to be considered
-
5
Japan's Uniqlo to close main outlet in S. Korea amid pandemic