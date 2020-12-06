Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

December 06, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 08/02 Sunny 20

Suwon 09/-1 Sunny 20

Cheongju 09/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 11/01 Sunny 0

Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 0

Daegu 10/01 Sunny 0

Busan 12/03 Sunny 0
