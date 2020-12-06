Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 06, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/01 Sunny 20
Incheon 08/02 Sunny 20
Suwon 09/-1 Sunny 20
Cheongju 09/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 11/01 Sunny 0
Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 0
Daegu 10/01 Sunny 0
Busan 12/03 Sunny 0
