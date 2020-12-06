Ex-MLB slugger Ryon Healy signs with KBO's Eagles

After launching 13 homers in 72 games as a rookie, Healy exploded for 25 home runs and 78 RBIs in 149 games in 2017, tying for the second-most dingers on the Athletics. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in November 2017 and then blasted 24 home runs, along with 73 RBIs, in 133 games for the new club in 2018.