Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cram schools to be closed until year-end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Social distancing level in capital area to be raised to 2.5 starting tomorrow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Capital area on Level 2.5, authorities say country is entering stage of massive infections (Donga llbo)
-- Capital area 'belatedly' placed on Level 2.5 social distancing after massive infections (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Business owners agonize over closing stores, employees agonize over livelihoods (Segye Times)
-- Coronavirus in capital region enters massive infection stage, about to expand all across country: authorities (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 12 countries already secure more than 3 types of vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No lightening night, until year-end (Hankyoreh)
-- Elderly citizens' longing turns to resentment in time of coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Capital area on Level 2.5, year-end festivities to disappear (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Services on life necessities favored over fintech, 12 tln won invested (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul's social distancing going to Level 2.5 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Finance industry faces test of equality in time of crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Social distancing level raised to 2.5 in capital area (Korea Times)
