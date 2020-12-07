Korean-language dailies

-- Cram schools to be closed until year-end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Social distancing level in capital area to be raised to 2.5 starting tomorrow (Kookmin Daily)

-- Capital area on Level 2.5, authorities say country is entering stage of massive infections (Donga llbo)

-- Capital area 'belatedly' placed on Level 2.5 social distancing after massive infections (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Business owners agonize over closing stores, employees agonize over livelihoods (Segye Times)

-- Coronavirus in capital region enters massive infection stage, about to expand all across country: authorities (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 12 countries already secure more than 3 types of vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- No lightening night, until year-end (Hankyoreh)

-- Elderly citizens' longing turns to resentment in time of coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Capital area on Level 2.5, year-end festivities to disappear (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Services on life necessities favored over fintech, 12 tln won invested (Korea Economic Daily)

