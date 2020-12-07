(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 7)

Before the legislation was introduced, the Unification Ministry revoked the recognition of two defector groups engaged in sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets, saying the action fell outside their declared missions. It went further to inspect 25 civic groups registered with the ministry, including 13 organizations run by North Korean defectors, to see if they were operating in accordance with their stated mandates. The move seemed intended to put further pressure on defectors and other activists to stop sending leaflets into the North.