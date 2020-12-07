(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 7)

The shake-up came amid Moon's tumbling approval rating, which fell below 40 percent for the first time since his inauguration. The plunge is attributable to his bungled property policy and a feud between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over the former's attempt to block the latter from investigating the inner circle of the political elite for corruption. It is regrettable that Moon has no intention of replacing Choo with a new figure who can restore public trust in law enforcement and the rule of law.