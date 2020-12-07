Today in Korean history
Dec. 8
1995 -- Former President Choi Kyu-hah receives a summons for testimony in relation to a coup and massacre in Gwangju.
1997 -- Daewoo Motor announces plans to take over Ssangyong Motor.
2002 -- South and North Korea agree to open a temporary road between Seoul and Sinuiju.
2003 -- The parliamentary panel endorses plans to build an administrative capital.
2008 -- A new round of six-way talks begins in Beijing on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and how to verify its accounting of the program.
2013 -- South Korea announces a new air defense zone to counter China's unilateral decision to expand its own, bolstering Seoul's sovereignty over a reef and other islands off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.
2017 -- The Seoul Central District Court sentences Choi Eun-young, former chairwoman of the now-defunct Hanjin Shipping Co., to 18 months in prison for selling off her family's stake in the shipping company days before it announced a court-led debt restructuring plan.
2019 -- North Korea says it has conducted a "very important test" at its western satellite launching site, prompting speculation that a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile could have been tested.
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
4
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
-
5
New virus cases above 600 for 2nd day, stricter virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul