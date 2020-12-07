Park In-bee reclaims LPGA money lead after runner-up finish

Park ended in a three-way tie for second at the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday (local time). She began the final round at the Old Americal Golf Club tied for the lead with fellow Korean Ryu So-yeon and Korean-American Yealimi Noh at four-under. All three of them shot one-under 70 in the final round to end at five-under 279, and American veteran Angela Stanford leapfrogged them all to the title with a 67 on Sunday and a seven-under 277 total.

