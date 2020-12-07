The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 December 07, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.63 0.63
3-M 0.72 0.72
6-M 0.86 0.86
12-M 0.93 0.93
(END)
