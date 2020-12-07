Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon urges measures for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections

All News 11:14 December 07, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to mobilize "every available" workforce for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon also stressed the need to expand the operation of COVID-19 testing facilities, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.

Moon's message came as a continued surge in the number of confirmed cases has unsettled the nation.

South Korea is set to impose heightened social distancing rules for Seoul and nearby areas, effective at the start of Tuesday.

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!