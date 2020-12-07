SK to invest $200 mln in Roivant's targeted protein degradation platform
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings Co., an investment arm of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership deal with U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Roivant Sciences Ltd. to enter the targeted protein degradation drug market.
Under the deal, SK will invest US$200 million into Roivant's targeted protein degradation platform that will include novel degraders for multiple diseases across oncology, immunology and neurology.
Targeted protein degradation is a therapeutic approach that aims to destroy a disease-causing protein. It is believed to have better potency and selectivity compared to conventional small molecule inhibition, thus providing improved efficacy.
Roivant, founded in 2014, is known for its AI system and digital platform for drug development. It has designed degraders for six unique targets, and the first therapeutic candidate from its targeted protein degradation platform is scheduled to enter clinical studies next year, according to SK.
"We believe that AI-powered targeted protein degradation will not only improve inefficiencies in the pharmaceutical industry, but also generate significant social impact by tackling unmet medical needs," said Jang Dong-hyun, CEO of SK Holdings. "In addition to this partnership, we look forward to working together to innovate on other aspects of health care with a long-term vision."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
5
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
1
S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
5
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday