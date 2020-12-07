Seoul stocks turn lower amid virus concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning on concerns that strengthened social distancing measures may affect local businesses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.62 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,723.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI trimmed its earlier gains after closing at an all-time high Friday, as toughened quarantine measures increased investors' desire to lock in gains.
Over the weekend, the government raised the social distancing scheme to the second-highest Level 2.5, ordering karaoke centers and indoor fitness facilities to close and limiting business hours for restaurants, cinemas and department stores.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul, marked by chip advances and chemical losses.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.4 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.11 percent, but Celltrion jumped 3.16 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 3.55 percent, with rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI losing 1.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,083.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Rookie band ENHYPEN hopes to be remembered as 'global, fan-made group'
-
4
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
5
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
1
S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
5
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday