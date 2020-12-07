Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 2nd day, stricter virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- The daily number of new coronavirus cases exceeded 600 for the second straight day Monday as the country is set to adopt the second-strongest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area amid spiking cases tied to private gatherings and infection-prone facilities.
The country added 615 more COVID-19 cases, including 580 local infections, raising the total caseload to 38,161, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Four additional coronavirus fatalities were reported, bringing the total to 549.
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
SEOUL -- South Korea will impose heightened social distancing regulations under the second-strongest virus curbs for the greater Seoul area starting on Tuesday as health authorities face the biggest challenge in containing resurgences in virus cases during the winter season.
The Level 2.5 distancing, the second highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 antivirus alert system, will be applied to the nation's capital area -- which covers Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon -- for the next three weeks starting at midnight, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Moon urges measures for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to mobilize "every available" workforce for thorough tracing of COVID-19 infections, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He called for measures to enhance the capabilities of tracking and tracing coronavirus-related contacts in response to continued surges in infections especially in and around Seoul, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.
(2nd LD) Biegun to visit Seoul for talks on alliance, N. Korea
SEOUL -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Seoul this week for talks with South Korean officials about alliance issues and the stalled nuclear dialogue with North Korea, officials said Monday.
The four-day trip starting Tuesday is expected to be Biegun's last visit to Seoul as the No. 2 American diplomat and the U.S. point man on North Korea before the administration of President Donald Trump ends its four-year term.
(LEAD) S. Korea to revamp taxation, set up fund for carbon neutrality goal
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to overhaul a taxation scheme related to carbon emissions and set up a fund designed to fight climate change in a bid to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
The country also plans to accelerate the reduction of reliance on coal as it nurtures eco-friendly industries and builds up the low-carbon economic structure to effectively reduce carbon emissions to zero by that year.
Seoul stocks turn lower amid virus concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning on concerns that strengthened social distancing measures may affect local businesses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.62 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,723.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI trimmed its earlier gains after closing at an all-time high Friday, as toughened quarantine measures increased investors' desire to lock in gains.
Foreigners remain net buyers of S. Korean stocks in November
SEOUL -- Foreign investors remained net buyers of South Korean stocks in November, extending their buying spree for a second straight month, partly thanks to the weak U.S. dollar, data showed Monday.
Foreigners bought a net 6.12 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) worth of local stocks in November, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
(LEAD) Tottenham's Son Heung-min nets 10th goal of season in win over Arsenal
SEOUL -- Son Heung-min has reached another milestone in a career full of many.
The South Korean star for Tottenham Hotspur scored a goal and set up another, helping his Premier League club past Arsenal 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).
