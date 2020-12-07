Moon offers public apology for 'confusion' related to prosecution reform drive
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for "confusion" from his administration's push for the reform of power institutions, especially the state prosecution service.
He expressed his wish that it would be the "last pang" in efforts for the democratic reform process.
The president was apparently responding to a conflict between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
"I am very sorry as the president for the confusing political situation causing worries among the people when they need to unite their hearts for COVID-19 control and their livelihoods," he said in front of pool reporters and cameras at the outset of a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
"If the problem is solved through a democratic procedure and process, democracy will be solidified."
His remarks came as the ruling Democratic Party, which holds a majority of parliamentary seats, is poised to pass a set of bills to give more investigative authority to police and reform the National Intelligence Service.
The party said it would lay the ground for the launch of a non-prosecution agency, tasked with looking into corruption among high-level government officials, at any cost before the regular parliamentary session ends later this week.
Moon said South Korea has finally obtained a chance for the "systemic reform" of the nation's power institutions often accused of being politically swayed.
It represents a "historic time" to open a new chapter in the country's democracy, he added.
Moon added that he hopes that relevant reform bills will be passed and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) will be established.
