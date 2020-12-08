Hyundai, Kia and 4 automakers to recall over 82,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and four other companies will voluntarily recall over 82,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
The two Korean automakers and four other imported car brands -- Toyota, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and BMW -- will recall a combined 82,657 units due to faulty components in 47 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Hyundai will recall a total of 51,048 vehicles, including the Kona electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid models as well as fuel-cell EV Nexo manufactured between January 2018 and November, due to a software defect in its braking system.
Its sister company Kia will also update software or replace parts of 1,895 Soul EVs produced between February 2019 and November to fix the same problem.
Toyota is recalling 15,024 Camry and Lexus vehicles made between July 2017 and September 2019 over faulty components in the fuel pump, which could make engines go out while driving.
The recall of a total of 12,172 Ford Lincoln MKZ sedans is related to brake fluid leak problems in the front wheels, and 69 BMW's X5 diesel SUVs were discovered to have cracks in their subframes, the ministry said.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services, it noted. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.
