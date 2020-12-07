KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,500 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 34,050 DN 550
HITEJINRO 31,500 DN 300
Yuhan 69,800 UP 4,700
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 51,600 DN 2,000
DaelimInd 83,400 DN 1,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 DN300
KiaMtr 64,600 DN 800
Daesang 25,300 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,765 DN 70
ORION Holdings 13,200 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 22,950 DN 400
Donga Socio Holdings 144,500 DN 2,500
LGInt 19,600 DN 50
SK hynix 118,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 522,000 DN 5,000
DongkukStlMill 7,560 DN 210
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,950 UP 50
SBC 10,400 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,450 UP 1,050
Kogas 28,750 DN 400
Hanwha 25,900 DN 350
DB HiTek 35,300 UP 350
CJ 79,200 DN 400
JWPHARMA 33,650 UP 150
LotteFood 326,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 6,050 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 186,000 UP 8,500
KCC 169,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 174,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 53,700 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 193,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 25,650 UP 1,150
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,950 DN 1,200
TaekwangInd 771,000 DN 15,000
GC Corp 365,500 UP 10,500
GCH Corp 37,150 UP 1,600
