KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanmi Science 87,000 UP 9,800
KAL 25,800 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,960 UP 60
LG Corp. 74,700 UP 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 101,000 UP 2,400
BoryungPharm 19,750 UP 250
L&L 10,250 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,000 UP 200
Shinsegae 231,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 293,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 39,000 0
SsangyongCement 6,820 UP 120
Hyosung 80,800 DN 300
SamsungElec 72,900 UP 1,400
NHIS 11,650 DN 150
SK Discovery 63,800 DN 1,200
LS 66,200 DN 1,000
GS E&C 34,550 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,500 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 546,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 235,500 DN 7,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,050 DN 300
SKC 84,200 DN 2,400
LOTTE 34,100 DN 1,000
Binggrae 55,200 DN 100
LotteChilsung 103,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,360 UP 170
POSCO 270,000 UP 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,750 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,925 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 44,200 DN 550
HtlShilla 81,400 DN 300
GS Retail 33,800 DN 50
Ottogi 556,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 62,900 UP 900
F&F 84,500 DN 700
OCI 69,800 DN 600
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
(2nd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
