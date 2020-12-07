KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,770 UP 5
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,700 UP 1,600
SamsungElecMech 161,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 98,000 UP 1,600
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,500 UP 50
KSOE 102,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 242,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,200 DN 700
S-1 80,100 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 6,980 DN 130
SYC 52,400 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 300
Hanchem 156,500 DN 3,000
DWS 28,600 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 52,700 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 48,100 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 48,450 DN 750
S-Oil 70,700 UP 500
KorZinc 397,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 164,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 275,500 DN 5,500
HMM 12,300 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 50,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 136,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO 21,900 DN 200
SamsungSecu 41,600 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 DN 450
SKTelecom 239,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 49,050 DN 1,050
UNID 44,250 DN 700
HyundaiElev 39,650 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,600 DN 600
Hanon Systems 15,450 DN 300
SK 238,500 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 3,685 UP 25
GKL 16,400 DN 400
Handsome 28,750 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 5,080 DN 240
COWAY 70,700 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,900 DN 3,100
