KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,460 DN 130
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 20,900 DN 200
KT 24,150 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL156000 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 17,650 UP 200
PanOcean 4,055 DN 130
LG Uplus 11,450 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 DN 600
KT&G 83,800 DN 800
DHICO 14,400 DN 500
LG Display 16,100 DN 300
Kangwonland 23,550 0
NAVER 289,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 385,000 DN 4,500
NCsoft 871,000 UP 4,000
NamhaeChem 8,260 DN 100
DONGSUH 31,550 DN 450
BGF 4,305 DN 115
DSME 28,150 UP 200
DSINFRA 8,000 DN 280
DWEC 3,990 DN 80
Donga ST 87,000 DN 100
SamsungEng 13,600 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 363,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,400 DN 1,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,600 DN 2,400
HANWHA LIFE 2,165 DN 90
KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 100
DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 2,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,850 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 89,200 DN 1,300
LGH&H 1,553,000 UP 31,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 150
Celltrion 403,500 UP 23,500
Huchems 23,100 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,000 UP 500
