IBK 9,460 DN 130

SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 DN 500

SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 450

CheilWorldwide 20,900 DN 200

KT 24,150 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL156000 DN3500

LOTTE TOUR 17,650 UP 200

PanOcean 4,055 DN 130

LG Uplus 11,450 DN 400

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 DN 600

KT&G 83,800 DN 800

DHICO 14,400 DN 500

LG Display 16,100 DN 300

Kangwonland 23,550 0

NAVER 289,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 385,000 DN 4,500

NCsoft 871,000 UP 4,000

NamhaeChem 8,260 DN 100

DONGSUH 31,550 DN 450

BGF 4,305 DN 115

DSME 28,150 UP 200

DSINFRA 8,000 DN 280

DWEC 3,990 DN 80

Donga ST 87,000 DN 100

SamsungEng 13,600 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 363,000 UP 6,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,400 DN 1,150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,600 DN 2,400

HANWHA LIFE 2,165 DN 90

KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 100

DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 2,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 38,850 UP 650

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 89,200 DN 1,300

LGH&H 1,553,000 UP 31,000

KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 150

Celltrion 403,500 UP 23,500

Huchems 23,100 DN 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 119,000 UP 500

