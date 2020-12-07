HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,100 DN 2,500

KIH 79,900 DN 800

LOTTE Himart 31,250 DN 100

LGCHEM 816,000 DN 30,000

GS 36,450 0

CJ CGV 22,900 DN 500

LIG Nex1 28,950 DN 200

Fila Holdings 41,750 DN 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 UP 7,500

AMOREPACIFIC 194,000 0

LF 14,700 DN 350

FOOSUNG 9,270 DN 50

SK Innovation 178,500 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 29,300 UP 500

KBFinancialGroup 47,200 0

Hansae 16,100 DN 500

LG HAUSYS 70,000 UP 100

Youngone Corp 30,700 DN 500

KOLON IND 39,600 DN 1,000

HanmiPharm 375,000 UP 5,000

BNK Financial Group 5,800 DN 90

emart 152,500 DN 3,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 UP600

KOLMAR KOREA 44,850 DN 250

HANJINKAL 66,900 DN 1,300

DoubleUGames 56,900 DN 1,100

CUCKOO 95,200 DN 900

COSMAX 95,500 UP 2,000

MANDO 57,800 UP 3,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 880,000 UP 55,000

INNOCEAN 58,800 DN 1,200

Doosan Bobcat 29,000 DN 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,200 DN 350

Netmarble 129,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271500 DN5500

ORION 120,500 DN 500

BGF Retail 126,000 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 389,000 DN 3,000

HDC-OP 23,900 UP 1,800

WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 0

