KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 December 07, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,100 DN 2,500
KIH 79,900 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 31,250 DN 100
LGCHEM 816,000 DN 30,000
GS 36,450 0
CJ CGV 22,900 DN 500
LIG Nex1 28,950 DN 200
Fila Holdings 41,750 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 UP 7,500
AMOREPACIFIC 194,000 0
LF 14,700 DN 350
FOOSUNG 9,270 DN 50
SK Innovation 178,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 29,300 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 47,200 0
Hansae 16,100 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 70,000 UP 100
Youngone Corp 30,700 DN 500
KOLON IND 39,600 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 375,000 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 5,800 DN 90
emart 152,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 44,850 DN 250
HANJINKAL 66,900 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 56,900 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 95,200 DN 900
COSMAX 95,500 UP 2,000
MANDO 57,800 UP 3,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 880,000 UP 55,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 29,000 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,200 DN 350
Netmarble 129,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271500 DN5500
ORION 120,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 126,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 389,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 23,900 UP 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 0
(END)

