Roman Catholic group urges prosecution reform
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Roman Catholic group on Monday called for reform of the prosecution, an issue at the center of an escalating dispute between the justice minister and the nation's top prosecutor.
At a press conference outside the Supreme Prosecutors Office, the Catholic Priests' Association for Justice accused Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl of becoming the biggest obstacle to reform by opposing efforts to create a judicial system that effectively distributes power among state agencies.
"The independence of the prosecution will begin when it relinquishes its monopoly on (investigative power)," the group said in a statement issued at the press conference.
The statement, signed by 3,951 Catholic officials, or around 22 percent of the Roman Catholic clergy here, also accused the top prosecutor of applying double standards by being strict about others' wrongdoings and forgiving of himself.
The signatories included six bishops, such as the former and current heads of the Archdiocese of Gwangju, but not Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the archbishop of Seoul.
Yoon has been at odds with Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae for months, leading Choo to suspend him from duty last month before he was reinstated by a local court.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
4
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 2nd day, stricter virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul