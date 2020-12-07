Moon to send special envoy to Russia in December, source says
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to dispatch Woo Yoon-keun, a former three-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, to Russia this month as special envoy, an informed source said Monday.
The move comes amid speculation that Woo may be tapped as Moon's new chief of staff.
Woo, who served as ambassador to Russia from 2017-2019, is expected to have the mission of discussing pending Seoul-Moscow issues, including the possibility of President Vladimir Putin's trip here that has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cheong Wa Dae is likely to announce Woo's visit schedule and other details later on.
Moon's chief of staff, Noh Young-min, is widely expected to step down within the coming weeks or months.
Woo is on a shortlist, reported by local media, of candidates to replace Noh.
But he reportedly told his aides that he has no intention of assuming the post.
