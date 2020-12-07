17 USFK-affiliated people test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen American service members and one civilian worker for the U.S. military have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea over the past few weeks, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
Five service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, between mid-November and Friday, according to the USFK.
Eight of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the nine others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Osan Air Base," USFK said. "Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed."
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 408.
