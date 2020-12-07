Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
45-year-old workers earn highest labor income during life cycle: data
SEOUL -- The average annual labor income peaked at the age of 45 for South Korean workers in 2017, while those aged 59 began spending more than they earned, data showed Monday.
People aged 45 saw their annual average labor income hit 33.54 million won (US$31,000) per person in 2017 during their life cycle, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
--------------------------------
Japan's info disclosure on Fukushima water disposal insufficient to judge safety: official
SEOUL -- Japan has provided South Korea with insufficient information so far about its plan to release radioactive water into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, a foreign ministry official said Monday.
Tokyo appears close to announcing the plan to gradually release into the Pacific Ocean more than 1.2 million tons of radioactive water stored in tanks since the 2011 meltdowns following an earthquake and tsunami.
--------------------------------
(LEAD) Rival parties seek last-minute negotiations on contentious corruption probe unit
SEOUL -- Rival parties agreed Monday to seek last-minute negotiations on the contentious issue of picking the inaugural chief of a new investigative unit specializing in corruption by high-ranking government officials.
The agreement between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) came during a meeting between their floor leaders, Reps. Kim Tae-nyeon and Joo Ho-young, respectively, mediated by National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug.
--------------------------------
(LEAD) Moon offers public apology for 'confusion' related to prosecution reform drive
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for "confusion" from his administration's push for the reform of powerful institutions, especially the state prosecution service.
He expressed his wish that it would be the "last pang" in efforts for the democratic reform process.
----------------------------------
Samsung to unveil new Micro LED TV this week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will introduce a new Micro LED TV later this week as the South Korean tech giant tries to further boost its presence in the premium TV market.
Samsung said it will unveil its new Micro LED TV product at a webinar Thursday. The world's largest TV producer has yet to reveal the product's specification and price, but industry insiders predict it will be a Micro LED TV for home entertainment use.
-------------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 5th session at new record high on chip, pharmaceutical gains
SEOUL -- The South Korean stock market extended its all-time high for a fifth consecutive session Monday, backed by chip and pharmaceutical gains amid the government's strengthened social distancing measures. The Korean won closed unchanged at a nearly 30-month high against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.99 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 2,745.44.
(END)
