Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 December 08, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Sorry for political confusion ... last stage of prosecution reform' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pushes ahead with prosecution reform despite him 'being sorry for political confusion' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Land Minister-designate Byeon says gov't will consider introducing semi-public homes in 3rd new city project (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says 'sorry for Choo-Yoon conflict,' pushes ahead with anti-corruption agency bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for Choo-Yoon conflict for first time, says 'will bring prosecution reform to fruition' (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party pushes to pass anti-corruption agency bill and three economic bills this week ... Moon comes forward (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon signals go-ahead, ruling party moves to push ahead with anti-corruption agency bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Moon apologizes for Choo-Yoon conflict, shows will to plow ahead with 'prosecution reform' (Hankyoreh)
-- President Moon calls for 'reform,' ruling party pushes for passage of 10 bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Next year forecast to see largest M&A market of all time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Only cosmetic easing' of 3 pct voting right cap on largest shareholders when appointing audit committee members (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- SK Group invests $200M in Roivant to discover drugs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils road map for carbon neutrality (Korea Herald)
-- Specter of lame duck looming over president (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!