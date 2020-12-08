Korean-language dailies

-- 'Sorry for political confusion ... last stage of prosecution reform' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon pushes ahead with prosecution reform despite him 'being sorry for political confusion' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Land Minister-designate Byeon says gov't will consider introducing semi-public homes in 3rd new city project (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says 'sorry for Choo-Yoon conflict,' pushes ahead with anti-corruption agency bill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon apologizes for Choo-Yoon conflict for first time, says 'will bring prosecution reform to fruition' (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party pushes to pass anti-corruption agency bill and three economic bills this week ... Moon comes forward (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon signals go-ahead, ruling party moves to push ahead with anti-corruption agency bill (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President Moon apologizes for Choo-Yoon conflict, shows will to plow ahead with 'prosecution reform' (Hankyoreh)

-- President Moon calls for 'reform,' ruling party pushes for passage of 10 bills (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Next year forecast to see largest M&A market of all time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Only cosmetic easing' of 3 pct voting right cap on largest shareholders when appointing audit committee members (Korea Economic Daily)

