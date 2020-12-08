(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 8)

The bill would punish those who fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets in balloons toward the North. For more than a decade, Seoul allowed North Korean defectors and their supporters in the South to fly leaflets toward the North, but the Moon government, which is trying to curry favor with Pyongyang under the pretext of improving ties, reversed its stance suddenly after Kim Yo-jong told the South to enact a law banning the airborne release of leaflets. Now South Korean people face an unbelievable situation where a bill demanded by North Korea is set to pass the South Korean parliament.